Meghalaya govt effects reshuffle at EAC ranks

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government apart from effecting major bureaucratic reshuffling has also effected a reshuffle at the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) level

A notification issued recently stated that Tangchiring K Sangma, Extra Assistant Commissioner, South Garo Hills has been transferred as the Extra Assistant Commissioner in North Garo Hills.

Selsella BDO and Extra Assistant Commissioner, Tura, Rueben Ch Momin has also been transferred as Extra Assistant Commissioner Baghmara.

According to notification, the services of Jude Rangku T Sangma, Extra Assistant Commissioner North Garo Hills is placed at the disposal of Community and Rural Development Block for appointment as Block Development Officer, Selsella block

Similarly, the services of Pittingson R Sangma, BDO Gambegre is placed at the disposal Community and Rural Development Block for appointment as Block Development Officer of Demdema block

The notification also says that the services of Monoranjan R Marak, BDO, Demdema is placed at the disposal Community and Rural Development Block for appointment as Block Development Officer of Gambegre block

—