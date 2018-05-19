Lt.Gen. Abhay Krishna on a visit to N-E

GUWAHATI: Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command has come for a two-day to the Army’s Spear Corps Zone from Saturday to assess the prevailing security situation in the Northeastern States, according to Kohima-based Defence spokesman , Colonel C Konwer.

The General Officer, during the visit is accompanied by Lieutenant General Gopal, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps,

General Abhay Krishna, commenced his visit from Dimapur on Saturday. On arrival at Dimapur, he was briefed on the progress of operations being undertaken by the Spear Corps by General Gopal R.

General Abhay Krishna will accompany the Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman who is scheduled to visit Nagaland on Sunday , May 20, for an assessment of the security situation along the border areas with Myanmar.