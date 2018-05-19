Huge haul of narcotic drugs in Tura

TURA: West Garo Hills Poilce have seized hundreds of tablets of a narcotic substance from a house in Upper Babupara locality of Tura town and detained a man who had stockpiled it.

According to police, a raid on the house on Saturday afternoon led to the discovery of 1296 capsules of the intoxicant narcotic Spasmo Yvonne capsules and 140 tablets of another drug identified as Nitrosan held in the possession of one Tobit G Momin (37 years).

The accused who is nursing an injury from a recent accident is expected to be placed under arrest.

Tura has been witnessing rising cases of substance abuse by many youth in recent years raising concern among parents and guardians, while police have been trying to halt this menace by identifying the peddlers and their modus operandi.

Lack of awareness among the youth about the dangers of substance abuse and peer pressure among teenagers is believed to play a crucial role in the spread of drug addiction in Tura.