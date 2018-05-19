Frequent landslides on NH-44 worry GR Infrastructure

SHILLONG: The R&D team of GR Infrastructure, which constructed the Jowai-Ratacherra road, is working to find out a solution to the perennial problem of landslides on the particular stretch.

The road witnessed a few instances of landslides this year which affected traffic.

An official said the team is also consulting with top organisations of the country, including IITs, to find a solution to the problem.

The official added that the hills here are different and the company will also require additional land to sort out the issue.

The project, including the roadside utilities, has been completed and the company is waiting for necessary notification on toll gates, the official said.

The expansion work of the arterial NH-44 has been approved under Phase-III of the National Highway Development Programme and the road will be a boon not only for Meghalaya but also for other neighbouring states, including Assam and Mizoram.

The Jowai-Ratacherra road has over the years posed numerous difficulties to commuters who have to brave the dilapidated stretch. Hence, its repair will be a welcoming change.