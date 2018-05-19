Escaped drug peddler re-arrested

JOWAI: Bringo Lyngdoh, an alleged drug supplier who had escaped from Jowai police station last month, was on Thursday arrested from Kathakal village in Hailakandi District of Assam. According to West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, a special police team visited Hailakandi following a tip-off and arrested him from a house he was hiding in.

Lyngdoh was earlier arrested on April 13 from Namdong village with 3 grams of heroin. A case was registered under NDPS Act at Nartiang PS and was brought to Jowai police station from where he managed to escape from the general room as the lock-up was under repair.