Discussion held on power problem in remotest areas

SHILLONG: The difficult terrain and remoteness of some hamlets in the North East make electricity supply difficult but low voltage direct current power distribution can be the solution.

Surina Ranjan, director general of Bureau of Indian Standards, said on Friday that owing to the vast geographical spread, there are many far-flung areas in the country, especially in the North East, where grid connectivity is either not feasible or not cost effective.

“Since electricity access has the potential to improve livelihoods and raise the standard of living, there is an urgent need to provide electricity access in such areas,” she told a gathering at a national conference on ‘Low Voltage Direct Current (LVDC) Power Distribution Systems’ at North Eastern Council (NEC).

Ranjan suggested that the eco-friendly system can be the solution.

Convergence of communication and energy,, smart grid and other emerging technologies will have profound impact on the way the energy sector grows in the future, she pointed out.

BIS is driving the work relating to formulation of Indian Standards on LVDC distribution system and its promotion. BIS is also in the process of formulating national standards in the field of grid integration of renewable energy.

Stating that the system can also create employment opportunities, Ranjan said it is already being implemented in Assam and Manipur and they are even in talks with IIT Guwahati for using it.

NEC secretary Ram Muivah said the conference will help in engaging all stakeholders, including policy makers, industries and technical experts, in promoting utilisation of energy technology in the field of LVDC and grid integration of renewal energy.

The national conference was attended by large number of delegates from government departments, state utilities, premier educational institutions entrepreneurs and academicians.