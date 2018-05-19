CM leads NPP’s by-poll campaign

AMPATI: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday launched his campaign for party candidate Clement G Momin in Ampati with a series of election rallies in the constituency that goes to the polls on May 28.

Holding one of his first rallies at Chiringpara village, the chief minister said the time has come for voters of Ampati to decide whether to elect a candidate from the ruling dispensation or from the opposition side.

“Meghalaya has a new government of the MDA headed by the NPP. Will voters cast their ballot for a candidate who will sit in the opposition or the one who will be in the ruling benches? Vote for Clement Momin will ensure he gets a berth in the ruling benches where he can discuss with the chief minister issues concerning Ampati and bring forward development for its people,” said Conrad while scoffing at the opposition claims of development as ‘mere’ propaganda.

“Everyone knows it is the ruling party and not the opposition that can bring development,” the chief minister added.

He lashed out at the Congress and its former chief minister Mukul Sangma accusing them of creating a false impression about gaining ground politically.

“Look at the political map of India and you will see the true picture. From a party that once ruled in 18 states during Indira Gandhi’s time, the Congress is now down to power in only two states. More than the Congress, it is the NPP which is gaining ground. Our party is part of the government in as many as three states,” remarked the chief minister pointing to Meghalaya where both the chief minister and deputy chief minister are from the party, in Manipur where the NPP has a deputy chief minister and three cabinet ministers and in Nagaland where two of its MLAs are part of the ruling alliance led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The chief minister also reminded voters of the recent victory in Williamnagar where the NPP trounced the Congress and pushed it to the third position.

“When the wave is going in favour of the NPP can there be any truth to Congress claims of resurgence?” he questioned.