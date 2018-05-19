Ampati win will give us chance to form govt: Charles

SHILLONG: A win in Ampati will enable the Congress to stake claim to form the government, senior party MLA Charles Pyngrope has said.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Pyngrope said, “If the BJP is being invited to form the government in Karnataka by emerging as the single largest party, then the Congress should also be allowed to stake claim to form the government if it emerges as the single largest party after the by-election in Ampati on May 28.”

The legislator said Ampati is an important constituency for the Congress since it was represented by former chief minister Mukul Sangma.

Meanwhile, he also said BJP would not shy away from “horse-trading” in Karnataka to be in power.

“There is a clear indication that BJP is trying to poach MLAs from the Congress. They will have to indulge in such things since there are no more MLAs to pull. The Congress, JD(S) and two independents are in the majority in Karnataka,” Pyngrope told the media.

He said the decision of the Karnataka governor to invite BJP to form government “is unconstitutional”.

Earlier, MPCC president Celestine Lyngdoh said after Mukul Sangma gave up Ampati seat, the party was not claiming that it was the single largest as both the Congress and NPP now have 20 seats each.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said the party would wait for the outcome of the Ampati by-poll before disclosing its next course of action even as she added that by-poll “is important for Congress and it needs to retain the seat”.