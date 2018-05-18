Two more DCs transferred in fresh rejig

SHILLONG: Two more deputy commissioners were given new responsibilities in another bureaucratic reshuffle on. Thursday

South Garo Hills DC Shella N Marak has now been posted as secretary of the Printing and Stationary Department and chief inspector of Boilers and Factories.

She will be replaced by Hubert B Marak, who was the secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management.

East Jaintia Hills DC Maham Singh Lhuid has been transferred as additional secretary in the Cooperation Dept, director Corporate Affairs, MeECL and director of Human Resources and Administration of MeECL and its three subsidiary companies.

Joint Secretary FM Dopth has been transferred as the deputy commissioner of East Jaintia Hills.

Iona R Sangma has been relieved of her functions as chief executive officer of the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society, director C&RD and director of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Commissioner of Taxes and Excise Abhishek Bhagotia will also function as the secretary, ERTS, whereas additional secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary CP Gotmare gets the additional charge as the director of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Joint Secretary of Finance and Planning CVD Diengdoh will also function as director of Tourism Department.

RC Sohkhlet has been relieved of her functions as the director of Tourism Department.

Arunkumar Kembhavi, whose transfer order created a ruckus in West Khasi Hills, will function as the director of Community and Rural Development Department, besides being the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

The Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) of Sohra, Shantanu Sharma, has now been transferred as the chief executive officer of the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society and C Kharkongor has also been relieved of her functions as trade advisor and director of movement.

As per the notification, Wilfred Nongsiej, Joint Secretary of the Water Resources and Soil and Water Conservation Department, will also function as trade advisor and director of movement.

V Syiem, director of Small Savings has also been relieved of her function while Anita Kharpor has been relieved of her function as chief inspector of boilers and factories. She, however, will function as director, small savings.

Lyngkor Kynjing, BDO Khatarshnong, will now hold charge of the office of SDO (Civil) Sohra Sub-division.