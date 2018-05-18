PDF MDC to resign today

SHILLONG: Rebel People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MDC from Mawhati, James Sylliang who was suspended from the party for one year will tender his resignation on Friday.

Sylliang and another suspended MDC Grace Kharpuri were vocal against the misuse of funds by the party chairman who is also the KHADC CEM, P.N. Syiem.

Meanwhile, Pynursla Zonal Committee on Thursday demanded the reason of Kharpuri’s suspension from the leaders of the central leadership of the PDF before May 21. Kharpuri said, “We demand from the party to give the reasons for the suspension as no showcase notice was issued.”

She added that the Zonal committee will meet again on May 21 in which a final decision will be taken and to give time to the party to respond to the demands of the Pynursla Zonal committee.

Mawhati PDF leaders in dark about Sylliang move

Cracks in the PDF Mawhati unit surfaced as a section of the leaders expressed shock at reports about the committee being dissolved and maintained that the party is still going strong.

A section of the party leaders in Mawhati said the decision to dissolve the party in Mawhati was made by the MDC, James Sylliang, and few others whereas the units under the zonal committee were not aware.

The leaders of PDF Mawhati will soon convene a meeting to discuss the matter.

The PDF Ri Bhoi unit led by organising secretary Dipshon Ryntathiang also met party president Ivanlumlang Marbaniang and general secretary Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang.