Mobile network, not militancy a challenge in Ampati

SHILLONG: Militancy had always been a major challenge for state machineries during elections in Meghalaya. However, this time, the Election Department is facing a more unpredictable enemy, mobile connectivity.

The erratic network often hampers day to day work and keeping this in mind, Chief Electoral Officer Frederick R Kharkongor has asked private telecom providers like Airtel and Jio besides BSNL to strengthen their network for the May 28 Ampati by-poll.

Thirty-six out of the 39 polling stations are covered by Airtel.

“We have instructed the service providers to maintain an uninterrupted network since some polling stations will have web casting and monitoring is also important,” Kharkongor said on Thursday.

The service providers have been asked to remain in touch with the deputy commissioner’s office in South West Garo Hills for any logistics support.

Besides, routine security measures are being taken to maintain law and order.

Four companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces have been sanctioned for the by-poll.

Kharkongor said one company of CRPF from the state and three companies from outside will be deployed in the constituency.

There are six vulnerable polling stations in the constituency but “it has nothing to do with militancy”, the CEO added. After polling, one company of security personnel will be stationed in the constituency for counting and strong room duties. Reacting to a query, Kharkongor said he recently reviewed the preparations and meetings were held with different stakeholders involved in the election. The by-election has been necessitated after former chief minister Mukul Sangma won the elections from Songsak and Ampati and decided to retain Songsak.