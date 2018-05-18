Landslides on Jowai-Ratacherra Road under scan

SHILLONG: The R&D team of GR Infrastructure which constructed the Jowai-Ratacherra road, is working to find out a solution to the perennial problem of landslides on the particular road stretch.

The road which was prone to landslides since many years have once again saw few recent instances of landslides which affected the traffic on several occasion this year during heavy rain.

An official said that the team was also having consultations with some top most organizations of the country including IIT’s to find out a solution to the issue of landslides

The official also said that the hills here are very different and they would also require additional land to sort out the issue of landslides on the road.

Meanwhile, the official also said that the project has been completed and they are awaiting necessary notification from before starting the toll gates on the road.

The official also said that road side utilities have also been completed.

The expansion work of the arterial NH-44 has been approved under Phase-III of the National Highway Development Programme and the road will be a boon not only for Meghalaya but also for other neighbouring states, including Assam and Mizoram.