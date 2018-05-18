Guv allocates districts to ministers for quarterly review

SHILLONG: Prestone Tynsong will review government schemes and flagship programmes in East Khasi Hills, the governor notified while allocating districts to legislators on Thursday.

James Sangma has been allocated West Khasi Hills, AL Hek North Garo Hills, Sniawbhalang Dhar Ri Bhoi and Comingone Ymbon South West Khasi Hills.

Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui will review project implementation in South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills, respectively.

The review will be quarterly.

South West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts have been allocated to Kyrmen Shylla and Banteidor Lyngdoh, respectively. West and East Jaintia Hills are the responsibilities of Hamlet Dohling and Samlin Malngiang, respectively.

The ministers will review programmes such as MGNREGS, National Health Mission, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and midday meal, among many others.