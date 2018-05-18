France foils new attack, suspects nabbed

Paris, May 18 (IANS) A new attack has been foiled in France and two brothers of Egyptian origin, suspected of committing the attack, have been arrested, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Friday.

“There were two young people of Egyptian origin who were preparing to carry out an attack, with either explosives or ricin, which is a very strong poison. They had tutorials that showed how to make poisons from ricin,” Collomb was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“We follow a certain number of people on social media, in this case it was on Telegram (encrypted messaging app). We were able to detect this project of attack and we were able to stop them”, he said.

The announcement came the day after the arrest of a close friend of Khamzat Azimov, who committed the knife attack on May 12 in the Opera district in Paris, killing one and wounding five.