‘Fake’ institute in city asked to shut down for investigation

SHILLONG: National Institute of Paramedical Technology (NIPMT) has been asked to close down temporarily to facilitate investigation into allegations that it is a “fake” institution.

The order comes after parents and members of the Khasi Students’ Union demonstrated outside NIPMT on Thursday demanding refund of fees for various courses, including medical laboratory technician, nursing assistant, X-ray and ECG technicians.

KSU leaders sought clarification from NIPMT on the allegation that the certificates issued to students were not accepted when they applied for jobs or admission in other institutes.

Laitumkhrah police had to rush to the institute

to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, KSU education secretary Readyonstone Nongrum said as per the complaints of 50-60 students, NIPMT is “fake” because other institutes where they had applied did not recognise this certificate.

Students informed that the institute had charged admission fees of Rs 20,000 and monthly fee of Rs 1,800, besides Rs 15,000 for practicals. The courses are for two years.

Meanwhile, NIPMT director Hrishikesh Shahi said the institute was started in 2009 and is under the Bharat Sevak Samaj, a national development agency recognised by the Planning Commission of India.

He informed that identity cards of students are issued from Delhi and the diploma certificates are issued by the Samaj.

“If the institute is fake, let there be investigation by the CBI,” he said while claiming that many students who completed the diploma courses from the institute have got jobs in the different hospitals like Holy Cross Hospital, Nazareth Hospital, Woodland Hospital, Hope Clinic and Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek told reporters that he would set up a fact-finding committee to know the truth.

He informed that a delegation of students and parents met him and added that action will be taken if it is found that the institute has flouted norms put up by the Health Department.