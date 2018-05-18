Drug dealer re-arrested by WJH police

SHILLONG: West Jaintia Hills police has re-arrested a drug supplier who had managed to escape from the custody of Police.

West Jaintia Hills, SP Vivek Syiem said that on April 13, the Anti Narcotic Task force of West Jaintia Hills had arrested one drug supplier Bringo Lyngdoh with 3 grams of heroin from Namdong.

Though he was brought to Jowai Police Station but managed to escape in the wee hours from general room as the lock up was under repair.

The Special Cell, West Jaintia Hills traced him to Kathakal Hailakandi Assam and on May 17, a raid was conducted in one house where he was taking shelter. He was produced in the Court on Friday

