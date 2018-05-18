Cong as single largest party to submit memo to Guv

SHILLONG: The Congress will submit a memorandum to Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Friday on the need to call the Congress as the single largest party to form the government in line with the direction of the party high command.

Similar initiative has been planned in Goa where the Congress emerged as the single largest party besides other states where single largest parties were not called for government formation.

The development comes in the wake of the Karnataka governor installing BJP as it emerged as the single largest party.

The Opposition Chief Whip, P T Sawkmie, said on Thursday that some legislators and party functionaries will meet the Governor to express the party’s displeasure over not inviting it to form the government despite having 21 members whereas NPP had only 19 members after the polls.

However, since the Governor is in Lucknow, the party will hand over the memorandum to Raj Bhavan office.

Sawkmie said since the Congress legislators are busy campaigning in Ampati for the by-poll, the MLAs will meet the governor for the same demand after the election.

According to Sawkmie, the move is following the direction from the AICC.

The party will also organise a state wide dharna at Congress Bhavan in city and district headquarters on Friday at 11. 30 am to protest against the ‘blatantly’ partisan and “authoritarian act” of the Karnataka Governor.