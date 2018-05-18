Another cash seizure

TURA: Flying squads and surveillance teams of the election commission have intercepted a vehicle and seized close to five lakhs in hard currency from a businessman at a checkpoint in Monabari village of Ampati constituency on Thursday.

On Thursday, a routine checking of vehicles at Monabari led to the discovery of a huge amount of cash in the possession of a man identified as Abujiyat Shah claiming to be a businessman from Assam. In his possession was Rs 4,95,000 in hard cash which he claimed was being transported to neighbouring Mankachar town in Assam for business purposes.

Although Monabari is a major route for commuters heading towards the border town of Mankachar in Assam, yet it is home to several polling stations of Ampati constituency and has link roads leading into Ampati town.

The Monabari area is also known for communal sensitivity and has had a history of dacoity incidents.

This is the second cash seizure after the May 5th confiscation of RS 4,29,800 from a man claiming to be a village employment council secretary who said the money was meant for MGNREGA works payment.