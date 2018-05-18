2 shot dead in Assam

Guwahati, May 18: Two persons were killed when armed miscreants opened fire at a grocery shop at Rupai Saiding area in Doom Dooma of Tinsukia district of eastern Assam tonight.

Police informed that two armed miscreants opened fire in the shop killing an employee of the shop, Jeet Burma and a customer who hails from neighbouring Talap area. The SP of Tinsukia district, Mugdhajyoti Mahanta claimed that it was a case of dacoity attempt. Police has arrested one Riupantor Moran in connection with the incident.