Upper Shillong rape victim’s family awaits justice

SHILLONG: Two years after the alleged rape and murder of the 19-year-old girl at 4½ Mile, Upper Shillong, the family is still awaiting justice.

While the family is yet to get the compensation package of Rs 3 lakh from the government under the existing Meghalaya Victim Compensation Scheme, 2014, the trial is progressing on a slow pace.

In addition, the funeral expenses of Rs 10,000 have not been disbursed, said Wantina Kharrymba, the mother of the victim during a visit to the family on Saturday.

The girl went missing from near her house around 7.30 pm on March 17, 2016. This prompted the family to launch a manhunt.

She was later found past midnight in a jungle close to her residence, following which she was admitted to Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused, Vicky Syiemlieh, who was a neighbour of the victim, was arrested the next day and since then he is in judicial custody.

Earlier, police had arrested the uncle of the victim but he was released after finding that he was not involved.

The rape and killing of the girl had sparked protests in the city two years ago.

The mother said on Saturday the family is left alone as there is no steady income to sustain the family of five, including her brother and three children.

To forget the bitter memories, the family shifted to another rented house but not far from the place where they previously stayed. The family of the accused also shifted to a distant place at Mawkasiang near Mawdiangdiang.

Though the case was transferred to the district council court, the trial has not progressed. Change of special public prosecutor has also added to the delay.