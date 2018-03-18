Shangpliang focuses on skill development of rural youths

SHILLONG: Newly elected MLA H M Shangpliang said on Saturday it was necessary to provide skill development training to rural youths to lessen unemployment.

Addressing a programme organised in Mawsynram to felicitate him, Shangpliang said he would organise recruitment rallies in the constituency.

He pointed out that there were several opportunities under the Meghalaya Skill Development Society and youths with qualification till matriculation or below and even till Class XII can benefit. The director of the society said youths can be employed as security guards, in the hospitality sector, call centres and even general duty assistants. In such a scenario, youths need not running around for white collared jobs, he observed.

Earlier, Shangpliang also expressed concern over the poor road connectivity in the constituency saying there were certain areas where people have to walk for 3-4 hours even in today’s age. According to Shangpliang, there are certain villages which are famous for handicrafts but surprisingly, these villages have poor road communication.

“My priority for the first year will be roads,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PWD secretary also said the local MLA that an estimate worth Rs 22 crore has been readied for repairing the Mawphlang-Balat road, especially the area from Trongpleng to Dangar, which is not fit for vehicles.

Earlier, Shangpliang took out a procession and was felicitated by different groups and individuals after winning the elections.