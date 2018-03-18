M’laya rebuts Assam claim on poll stations

‘GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has rebutted Assam’s claim that three of its schools were used as polling stations for the February 27 Assembly elections and instead clarified that three voting centres set up in the disputed territory last year were relocated after objections from the neighbouring state ahead of the polls.

An Assam legislator had on Thursday claimed in the Assembly that three schools in Kamrup district — Lower Lampih LP School, Khatapara LP School and Umtap UP School — were used as polling stations in the Meghalaya elections.

“We stick to our official position that no polling took place on February 27 in any school in Assam. The claim that was raised by Assam is incorrect,” West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Arunkumar Kembhavi told The Shillong Times on Saturday.

Sharing details Kembhavi clarified that polling station number 15 at LP School building in Langpih is under 33-Rambrai Jyrngam constituency.

“The school building was constructed by the government of Meghalaya and the teachers’ salaries are disbursed by the Meghalaya treasury. Likewise, Umtap is a section under 14 Madan-Jaiaw and the UP school building, Madan Jaiaw is sanctioned by SSA, Meghalaya government,” the deputy commissioner said.

“However, the name Khatapara could not be found in the electoral roll and therefore the Assam claim is once again unfounded,” Kembhavi reiterated.

The deputy commissioner, however, admitted that three polling stations were set up in the disputed area in 2017 and they were shifted towards Meghalaya upon the request of the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (rural).

According to guidelines of the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India, no polling station

can be set up in disputed territory.

Kembhavi further informed that following objections raised by Assam, the 52 Amagaon polling station at Government LP School building in Amagaon was relocated to Werang LP School building, Werang, the 53 Malang Joypur polling station shifted to Rev Jongman Secondary School from Border Area UP School Building while the 56 Umthli polling station was relocated to Community hall, Kyrshai from Government LP school, Umthli.

“A joint inspection involving magistrates from West Khasi Hills and Kamrup district administration was carried out and Assam had expressed satisfaction in this regard,” he added.