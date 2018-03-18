FKJGP raises concern over anti-socials at U Lum Shyllong

SHILLONG: Allegations of anti-social activities being seen in and around the vicinity of U Lum Shyllong, a scenic tourist spot has caught the attention of FKJGP, Upper Shillong unit, a social organization.

The FKJGP in a press statement said that the organization had sent a letter to the office of Syiem of Hima Mylliem to take action on the mushrooming of illegal wine stores in the area of U Lum Shyllong as well as to stop illegal felling of trees.

At the same time, the organisation’s has asked the Hima Mylliem to intervene against persons who indulge in indecent activities in and around the tourist spot.