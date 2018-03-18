Double awards for state farmers

NEW DELHI/SHILLONG: The Prime Minister on Saturday lauded Meghalaya that has been awarded for its growth in the agriculture sector.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma received the award in Delhi. State Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh was also present at the programme.

Dedicating the award to the farmers of the state, Sangma said, “It gives an immense pleasure that I have received the award on behalf of the farmers of the state who have scripted a success story. It is just the beginning and we are looking forward to supporting our farmers in the best possible way”.

Sangma thanked Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Agriculture for recognising Meghalaya for its endeavour.

Modi handed over the award to Sangma during the Krishi Unnati Mela held at India Agriculture Research Institute Mela Ground at Pusa in the Capital. There were more accolades in store for local farmers.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Ri Bhoi for the first time was awarded with the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Krishi Vigyan Protshahan Puraskar (national and zonal) 2017.

The award was received by Dr N Prakash, director of ICAR RC for the North East region and Dr Mokidul Islam, senior scientist and head of the kendra. There was a cash prize of Rs 2.25 lakh for purchase of office and farm equipment and for training KVK staff.