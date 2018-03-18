Centre to help strapped state tide over crisis

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: The NPP-led MDA government received a major boost on Saturday when the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister assured Conrad Sangma and his Cabinet colleagues of all support to the cash-strapped state for tiding over financial crisis.

The chief minister, accompanied by most of his Cabinet colleagues and other legislators, had a separate meeting with Narendra Modi at his official residence where he discussed about the state’s problems. Modi assured all support and advised them to meet the Union Finance Minister, which took place later in the evening.

In a statement released after the meetings, the chief minister said the delegation mentioned about the state hosting the National Games that coincides with Meghalaya’s golden jubilee of statehood.

Sangma sought for liberal central assistance not only for sports infrastructure but also for tourism, urban affairs, roads infrastructure and water supply, which are all linked to the hosting of the Games in 2022.

“This event is an opportunity for us and it will bring a massive change in the state,” said Sangma, who holds the Finance portfolio.

The chief minister, during the 25-minute meeting, took up the issue of blocking of fund allocation under the 14th Finance Commission and urged Modi to revive the allocations to the northeastern states.

The meeting with Modi, the first after the formation of the new government in the state, assumed significance in view of the ongoing budget session in the state Assembly.

Sangma pointed out that the ban on open cast coal mining has severely affected the state’s economy in the past few years and stressed the need for utilising special provisions of the Sixth Schedule. “At the same time the government also has to look at the environmental issues,” he said.

There were talks on border issues and bilateral border trade with Bangladesh. The other issues included Shillong’s run for the smart city tag, sources said.