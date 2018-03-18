Bike burnt down at Lower Mawprem

SHILLONG: A bike was burnt down in the wee hours of Sunday at Kyrbom, Lower Mawprem here.The Yamaha FZ bike with registration number ML05 N 9791, belonged to Arindam Das, a Congress party worker of West Shillong constituency. The incident happened at 1:15 am.

Another Congress party worker informed that the owner of the bike, Das, has filed an FIR on Sunday.

Post-poll sporadic incidents of violence marred the constituency which was identified by the authorities as a “sensitive area” last Saturday a group of miscreants threw as many as four petrol bombs into residential buildings at Upper Mawprem and Nongsohpoh.

A day before the announcement of the poll results on March 3, a bike was also burnt which was parked opposite Persara School, Mawprem.