Teachers approach Conrad for solution to grievances

TURA: Teachers under the Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association (MUPSTA) in Garo Hills have urged new Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to look into their various grievances which was ignored by the previous government despite repeated demands being made.

In their letter to Sangma the association said that apart from some enhancement made to their salary, nothing more has been done to improve the condition of teachers and the principle ‘equal pay for equal work’ has also not been kept.

“We have long been discriminated and our genuine request have been sharply turned down by the former government which has led us to be demoralized and frustrated,” they said.

The teachers among others sought that all government aided upper primary and adhoc lower primary school buildings are upgraded and provided with new furniture.