Syiem slams Congress for ‘misleading’ MDCs

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) CEM, PN Syiem, has slammed the Congress for allegedly misleading the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

Ruling out a Congress-led coalition in the KHADC, Syiem blamed the party’s MDCs for making “desperate attempts” to mislead the other members from UDP and HSPDP.

This accusation came in the wake of criticisms of the CEM by UDP and HSPDP council members over fund misuse. “As the CEM, I have to see that work flows speedily in the KHADC. If I did not utilise the Rs 28 crore, how can I submit the utilisation certificate to the government? How will we get the next scheme, Rs 32 crore for the council,” he told reporters.

He added that leader of the Opposition in the KHADC, Mansturdy Nongrem, should have understood the responsibility of the CEM.

“As the CEM, I have to work as per the guidelines of NITI Aayog,” Syiem said.

Stating that the UDP and HSPDP are supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance in the state, Syiem said, “I want to ask them (the MDCs from UDP and HSPSP) that whose side they are in? Whether they are in the opposition with Mansturdy Nongrem or they have a second opposition?”

Syiem urged the UDP and HSPDP MDCs to work together in the KHADC so that it will not create a bad principle.