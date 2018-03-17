Prasad skips health scheme, other points

SHILLONG: Governor Ganga Prasad, who delivered a speech in Hindi on Day 1 of the Budget session on Friday, omitted several paragraphs, including the one mentioning the state health scheme, in the English version of the speech.

While talking about the Health and Family Welfare Department, the governor did not mention about the implementation of Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS-III).

Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) is a universal health insurance seheme in Meghalaya, designed in convergence mode with the Government of India’s existing health insurance scheme-Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY).

The translated English version of the governor’s address states that the MHIS-III got a fillip with the increase in the insurance cover from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 2,80,000.

Besides, the one-time hospitalisation cover for critical care was increased to Rs 2,50,000 from Rs 1,70,000 and an additional senior citizen cover of Rs 30,000 for each senior citizen in an RSBY Beneficiary family unit were introduced, the translated version mentioned.

Another highlight of the MHIS-III mentioned in the translated document was utilisation of electoral database of January 2016 and integrating the latest MGNREGA, building and other construction workers and domestic workers’ database.

Enrolment under MHIS-III concluded on October 31, 2017.

The government later admitted that some points were