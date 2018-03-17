News Capsule

Street play

The volunteers of the National Service Scheme Seng Khasi College unit enacted a street play in different localities of Shillong. The play pertains to the unemployment problem in the country but with a hopeful assurance that there is dignity in undertaking any kind of labour when done honestly. The play was enacted on the streets of Jaiaw Mawbynna, Mawlai Nongpdeng, Mawdatbaki, and Nongkwar. More than 100 volunteers shouted and raised slogans stating that any work done honestly is dignified.

Workshop

The NSS Unit of St. Anthony’s College Extension, Byndihati Campus organised a one-day workshop on ‘Career Guidance cum Life Skills’ on the campus Auditorium, East Jaintia Hills on Wednesday, under the leadership of Seven Dar Dkhar, NSS Programme Officer. The programme was organised in the wake of rising school and college dropouts among youths of the area due to wrong choices of course of studies. More than 400 schools and college students participated in the workshop.