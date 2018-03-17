Mukul retains Songsak, hints at daughter’s entry in Ampati

SHILLONG: Former chief minister Mukul Sangma tendered his resignation from Ampati seat on Friday and indications were that his daughter, Miani Shira, would contest the vacant seat.

Sangma submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Donkupar Roy in the Assembly. He had contested and won two seats, Ampati and Songsak, in the Assembly polls.

It is mandatory for a member to quit one of the seats within 14 days of election.

To a question on the difficulties the party would face to win Ampati since NPP-led MDA is in power, Sangma asserted that the Congress candidate would retain Ampati.

“With the trust, affection and love of the people, we will ensure victory. I have faith and confidence in the people of Ampati,” Sangma told reporters after his resignation.

Decision not easy

Sangma said quitting Ampati was not an easy decision as he had nurtured it for more than 25 years.

Sangma, who was elected for the sixth consecutive term from Ampati, said the decision to resign from the seat was taken after a long-drawn engagement with the people.

“It was a difficult decision to leave Ampati but I still remain in the hearts of the people,” Sangma said.

According to the former chief minister, though it was a collective decision to leave

Ampati, he would continue to serve the people in whatever capacity.

To a question on the new candidate for Ampati, Sangma said there would be discussions at the block level to decide on the matter. Asked about his daughter, Sangma admitted that the desire of the people was that she should contest, but added that a final decision would be taken by the party.

In the just concluded polls, Sangma defeated his next rival Bakul Ch Hajong by a margin of 8,104 votes.

Songsak to be nurtured

Sangma said there is a need to nurture Songsak which he is retaining. He won the seat after defeating his nearest rival and NPP candidate Nihim D Shira by a margin of 1,830 votes.

“There is a lot of nurturing to be done for Songsak since it is a new constituency and it will be my privilege to take care of it,” Sangma said.

He admitted that more development initiatives need to be taken for the overall improvement of Songsak.