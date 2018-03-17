Huge haul of marijuana at Byrnihat

NONGPOH: Ri-Bhoi Police under the Byrnihat Police Outpost in Meghalaya, acting on a tip off, on Saturday morning intercepted one truck and also seized huge consignment of marijuana at 12 Mile, Byrnihat along the National Highway 6.

According to a police source, after getting an input over the movement of the supplier through the National Highway in the district, the police swiftly laid the few days back in which they successfully managed to intercept one truck bearing registration number TR-01-D-1606 at 12 Mile, Ri Bhoi District on Monday at around 8 o’clock and also seized the huge consignment.

It is also informed that, after intercepting the truck, police inspected the truck and the consignment and found that the consignment which was well packed consisted around 58 bags weighing over 1100kg that would worth about Rs 30 lakhs.

Police informed that the consignment was brought from Tripura and was supposed to be delivered in Assam. The police also arrested the driver and the helper of the truck u and investigation was on to nab the suppliers of the consignment.