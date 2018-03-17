Assam’s young model Zulfi Shaikh to represent India in Tourism World Competition

GUWAHATI: An upcoming young cum actor model from Dhubri in Assam Zulfi Shaikh, will represent India in the Tourism World Competition to be hosted in Italy in 2019.

Zulfi was crowned Rubaru Mr India Tourism World 2018 on March 10 last. Rubaru Mr India is an annual national beauty pageant.

Zulfi also played Mantri’s character in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, that is telecast on Sony Entertainment Television. He left an impact with his acting talent.