SMB to install 600 colour coded bins in the city

SHILLONG: In its bid to keep the streets of Shillong free from littering, the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) would install around 600 colour coded bins in different parts of the city.

An official said that many litter bins have been installed in the city while more will be installed in coming days even as the Board is not fitting the bins only in municipal areas but even in areas outside the municipal areas.

An official said that the idea behind the idea was to see that people didn’t litter the streets and people would usually throw their stuffs empty chips packets, juice packets and empty cigarette packets.

As there are two bins, one bin is meant for dry trash whereas one is meant for wet trash.

Impressed with the idea, many localities have also asked the Board to install the bins in their respective localities.

The SMB is, however, facing a small challenge as people many times throw their household garbage into the litter bins and people need to realize that the bins are for people to throw their litters and not the household garbage.

The SMB has issued an appeal asking people not to throw their household garbage into the bins and more awareness will be carried out at the Dorbar Shnong level in this regard.

The idea of having litterbins on the streets in prevalent in many metropolitan cities of the country.

Officials also informed that litter bins would also be put up in busy areas of the town such as Police Bazar and other places.

The litterbins have been planted on to the ground and are no hanging in railings.