Second doctor cum MLA lists priorities

SHILLONG: After Mukul Sangma, first-time Congress legislator Azad Zaman representing Rajabala constituency will be the second medical doctor in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Zaman, 38, passed his MBBS from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru in 2004.

Later, he joined Phulbari CHC as medical and health officer.

He resigned from the government job in 2012 to contest the 2013 Assembly polls from Rajabala but independent candidate Ashahel D Shira won the seat and Zaman secured second position.

Zaman is thankful to former chief minister Mukul Sangma for allotting party ticket to him in 2018.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on

Thursday, Zaman said his priority will be to ensure improvement in health sector.

He pointed out that the PHC in Kashiabari, established in 2007 under Rajabala, has not been functioning for the last 10 years.

Zaman also said that the PHC at Baitbari, which was upgraded to CHC, is yet to be completed.

The legislator is also planning to focus on some tourist spots, especially Rajpur, which was inspected by Archeological Survey of India.

“Four hundred years ago, Rajpur was a kingdom and there is a need on the part of the state government to develop it as a tourist spot,” Zaman said.

According to Zaman, the animal dispensary in the area is yet to be made functional and the PMGSY roads need blacktopping.

“Besides, the implementation of midday meal and food security schemes is not up to the mark,” he added.