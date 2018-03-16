PDF changes name to PDA in KHADC

SHILLONG: The coalition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has been renamed as People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA)

“The change of the coalition name from People’s Democratic Front (PDF) to People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) is to get a close tune with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition heading the state government,” CEM KHADC, PN Syiem told reporters on Friday.

At the same time, he said that the change of the coalition name is to avoid confusion between the political party, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and the previous coalition of People’s Democratic Forum (PDF).

He said that the strength of the coalition is 18 with 11 members from the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), 4 members from National People’s Party (NPP), 1 each from BJP, United Democratic Party (UDP) and an Independent.

As with other parties not part of the PDA, Syiem expressed confidence that the coalition is prepared to face them in the floor of the House.

It may be mentioned that Congress, UDP, HSPDP are in the opposition in the KHADC. However, lone UDP member Equator Nongrang is part of the PDA coalition.

Asked on the lone supporter from UDP, Syiem said, “If you go back to history, it all depends on the feelings of the individuals. It has often been seen that MDCs often take decisions on their own accord.”

Also, he said that Tenth Schedule is not applicable in the KHADC.

With the resignation of MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh from the post of Executive Member, Syiem said that he will exercise his mind on the appointment of new Executive member.

Full budget

Syiem said that the executive committee has also decided to place the full budget in lieu of vote on account.

“We will not pass the vote on account but we will pass the full budget in this coming session. We will write to the Chairman of the KHADC on the part of the executive committee to take the sense of the House on March 20 to adjourn it to March 27 so that we can place a full budget,” he said.

VAB and MUDA

Syiem said that since the state government and the Governor has recalled the Village Administration Bill (VAB) and sent to the District Council.

“The VAB will also be placed in the House to discuss and get the sense of the House,” he said.

On the alleged MUDA encroachment to scheduled areas, Syiem said it will have to be discussed with PDA partners as it will have to be studied from all angle and it will be taken up with the MDA coalition after sitting with different stakeholders.