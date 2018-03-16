Opp to seek clarification on council funds

SHILLONG: The Leader of Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Mansturdy Nongrem said that he will table a motion and resolution during the Council session which will start on March 20.

The session will witness heated debates as allegations of misappropriation of council funds by the KHADC CEM PN Syiem will be discussed, he added.

We will also seek clarification on the Rs 28 crore that was received from the Central Government as well as the fund for Mawkyrwat and Umsning complex, Nongrem said.