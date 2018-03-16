New government’s approach to resolve coal mining ban under watch

SHILLONG: As the ban on coal mining by the National Green Tribunal had turned on the heat during the election cauldron few months back, now it was time to see as what would be the approach of the new government towards solving the major issue of the state.

During political campaigning for the 2018 Assembly polls, many political parties had made ban on coal mining as of their main weapons to attack the State Government and now only time will tell if the new Government can resolve the issue.

The NGT had ordered an interim ban on “rat-hole” coal mining in the state since April 17, 2014, after the All Dimasa Students’ Union filed an application before the tribunal, alleging that the water of Kopili river was turning acidic due to coal mining in Jaintia Hills.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, BJP Meghalaya in charge, Nalin Kohli on Friday said that the BJP had never promised that the issue would be resolved in 180 days but it had said that the party would put back on track the contentious coal mining issue within 180 days of forming the next government in the state.

“But in Meghalaya it’s not a BJP Government and we are only a member in the Government,” he said while asserting that whenever any help was required to sort out the issue, the BJP would extend full cooperation and it would play a positive role in the matter.

On the other hand, NPP State President, WR Kharlukhi said that the party would be trying its best to solve the issue since it affected the economy of the state and its people.

“We are serious on the matter and the Government has started