Mukul to resign from Ampati seat today

SHILLONG: Former chief minister Mukul Sangma will give up his Ampati seat on Friday to pave way for his daughter Miani D Shira to contest the by-polls.

Family sources said on Thursday that after a series of meeting held in Ampati over the past one week, Mukul has decided to retain the Songsak seat which he had won along with Ampati.

To a question on his successor from Ampati, the family sources added that people wanted his daughter to contest the by-election from Ampati.

Mukul was in Ampati till Thursday night to finalise his decision as the deadline to quit one of the seats was approaching.

The last date for him to quit one of the seats is Saturday.

However, Saturday being a holiday, he is expected to send his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker on Friday.

While Mukul won the Ampati seat by a margin of 8,104 votes, his winning margin was 1,830 votes in Songsak.

Meanwhile, Congress legislators had an informal meeting on Thursday evening at Mukul’s residence in the city in his absence before the Assembly session begins on Friday.