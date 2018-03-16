MDA govt, opp ready for budget session from today

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is set to face a strong opposition as it gets ready for its first budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly beginning Friday.

The strong opposition bench, led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma, is readying its armoury to grill the government during the long session. The pressure is especially on the first-time legislators as they have to tackle questions from veterans in the field.

When asked about the strategy for the Assembly session, Congress Legislature Party spokesperson Zenith Sangma said depending on the performance of the treasury, the main opposition will take necessary decisions on how to go keep the government on its toes.

With the absence of some articulate leaders like Paul Lyngdoh, Ardent Basaiawmoit and Jemino Mawthoh, the oft-asked question a day before the session was whether the verbal slugfest on the floor of the House would be worth watching.

In the House of 59, the newly formed six-party alliance led by NPP has the support of 36 MLAs.

As many as 18 working days have been marked for the session as per the decision of the Business Advisory Committee.

The session will be from March 16 to 23 and after the recess of more than a week, it will resume on April 5 and continue till April 20.

Out of the 18 days, 12 days have been marked for government business and six for private members.

It would be interesting to see how some of the MLAs who are also MDCs in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council would manage time as the council budget session is also beginning on March 20.

Governor Ganga Prasad will address the House on Friday and the election to the office of the Deputy Speaker will be held on March 21.