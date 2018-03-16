Guv to deliver maiden address in Hindi

SHILLONG: Governor Ganga Prasad will deliver his maiden address in the state Legislative Assembly in Hindi instead of the official language of the State, which is English.

An official source said on Thursday that while the governor will address the House in Hindi, the copies of his speech in English will be distributed in the Assembly.

A Raj Bhavan source said the governor prefers to address the gathering in Hindi.

According to a government source, since copies of the speech of the governor will be made available in English, there should not be any problem.