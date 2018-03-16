Governor’s speech in Hindi evokes sharp reactions from Meghalaya MLAs

SHILLONG: Taking a cue from the Governor addressing the state Assembly in Hindi, the lone Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) member Adelbert Nongrum said that it would be a golden opportunity for him to speak in Khasi when he would take part in the discussion to the Governor’s address on Monday.

“I am happy that I will be able to initiate discussion in Khasi language since the Governor has given an opportunity to use other languages,” he told reporters.

The KHNAM legislator also expressed surprised over the use of Hindi by the Governor and said that Center should have sent a person who can speak in English as Governor.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh who left the House after 7 minutes said that translated audio version was not provided to the members as she wanted to listen to Governor’s address in English

“It is unfair for a legislator to have only a written speech in English and several times the Governor had also skipped important points,” she said.

She said that when she was a minister frequenting Delhi on various occasions, she had protested the use of Hindi in official functions.

She said that it is a sort of oppression as the Governor is stubbornly pretending that he cannot read in English. She said, “This is a bullying approach.”

“I protested so that children and grandchildren should not accuse me for keeping silent,” Lyngdoh said.

She also said English copy of the speech was not place on record by the Speaker. She wanted to know which one should be taken as official.

She also pointed out that stenographers in the Assembly were not able to follow Hindi.

“We should not tolerate this. It is bad precedence,” Lyngdoh said.

A first time MLA and Congress member, George Lyngdoh also termed it as unprecedented and said that he was not able to catch up with the speech of the Governor.