Government is for scientific approach to mining: Meghalaya Governor

SHILLONG: The Governor, Ganga Prasad in his address at the Assembly session said that the government was serious on regulation of mining in the state by introducing scientific approach to protect ecology, environment. He added that land tenure system and local traditional practice of the people which he termed as special features of the state would be taken into account. The state government had sought exemption from the operations of Coal Mines (Nationalization) Act, 1973 and Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957 under 12 A (b) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India so that these Acts do not apply in the state. The Governor pointed out that the state government has framed guidelines on coal mining so that mining activities can be taken up in line with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with an aim to ensure protection of forests, water resources and bodies, environment including health and safety of workers. On the other hand, he informed that the department of Mining and Geology continue to sponsor students in Earth Science by granting of Scholarship etc., to create interest in pursuing career related to Geology and Mining. It also caters to requests of Universities, Colleges and Scholars from other states during their Geological field tours to the state of Meghalaya.