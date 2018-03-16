Draft Education Policy soon, says Rymbui

SHILLONG: With many schools following the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) curriculum, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the government will take a call on adopting National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for classed XI and XII Science and Commerce streams.

Rymbui said students in every entrance test have to appear with the NCERT syllabus whether it be the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or any other entrance tests and “our students find it difficult to cope with the entrance test with the present MBoSE curriculum”.

“So the Department and I are seriously looking at the possibility of adopting the NCERT curriculum at least for classes XI and XII Science so that the education scenario will be compatible with that of other parts of the country,” he told reporters.

Asked on the time frame, Rymbui said he will have to take colleagues into confidence and cannot take the decision alone.

He also will take into account the preparedness of the department in adopting this new syllabus.

“We will take a call if not this year then next year but this is one of the best decisions we should take,” he said.

Rymbui said no decision taken is permanent and everything is open to review even as he pointed out that the syllabus and goofs in the textbooks will be looked into seriously. “We can’t play around with the future of our children.”

Being elevated to the post of minister for the first time, the UDP MLA from Amlarem said the Education Department has many challenges to overcome as it is a big department.

“As you know, Shillong is considered as the educational hub of the North East and every government has done its bit to improve the quality of education. Since I have the privilege to look after this department I will try to do my best to see what can be done so that the education scenario in our state will have a good future,” he said.

Asked about the Education Policy, Rymbui said, “In a few weeks’ time, we will bring out the draft Education Policy before adopting the final policy. That is my message to the people of the state.”

He added that the citizens, stakeholders will have to look into the draft policy for any point, amendment or changes so that the best can be incorporated so that the Education Policy will serve the interests of the students and improve the education scenario.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said efforts are on to bring forth the Education Policy with the government engaging different stakeholders, including educationists and institutions, for the purpose.