SSA teachers renews demand for release of pending dues

TURA: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) has reiterated its demand for release of SSA school teachers’ salary including arrears which has been pending for the last many months. The salaries of the teachers have been pending since November last year. Besides the pending salaries, the teachers are also demanding payment of their reduced amount of arrears for eight months within this month. “We have not received our arrears from June 2016 to January 2017. In other states, SSA teachers are getting handsome salaries without a single pending amount. However, in Meghalaya, we are compelled to take loans and borrow from other sources which in turn have led to immense economic problems and hardship in looking after our families. We hope that action will be taken to release our pending dues immediately,” the association said in an appeal to the new MDA Government led by the NPP.