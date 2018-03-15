NF Railway GM takes stock of improvement of Guwahati Station

GUWAHATI: General Manager, N.F. Railway, Sanjive Roy on Thursday carried out detailed inspection of Guwahati Railway Station that is being given a facelift. Guwahati Station also known the gateway to the Northeast, is ‘NSG 2’ category station with a footfall of more than 40, 000 passengers daily.

The General Manager accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, Pramod Jain inspected the various passenger amenities including 1st class waiting room, ladies waiting room, general waiting room and took stock of the various up gradation works being under taken for the passenger amenities at the station. He took stock of the ongoing work of yard remodelling at Guwahati station, which include increasing the number of platforms with full rake facility of 24 coaches, work of increasing the width of platform and work of provision of second entry to the station from Paltan Bazar end.

The General Manager interacted with passengers to elicit their opinion on the ways and means of improvement of passenger amenities. He also visited a number of tea stalls in different platforms and advised the department staff to adhere to the best quality standards. He also took stock of the security arrangements in the station complex.

Visiting the crew -lobby the General Manager interacted with loco pilots and checked the facilities of safety counseling in the crew lobby. The General Manager also visited the Running room, where the loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards of different trains terminating & passing through Guwahati Station take rest while changing duty from one train to another. Here he inspected the facilities provided to the train drivers and passed instruction for further improvement for living condition at the running room.

It is to be mentioned that presently Guwahati Station is undergoing a facelift with works sanctioned for provision of lifts and escalators and also improvement of circulating area with separate bays for different classes of vehicles. A work is also going on for development of a paid executive waiting lounge to be maintained by IRCTC. Walls of Guwahati Station are also being painted with pictures which reflect the local culture and tradition of Northeast region.