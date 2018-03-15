NEIAH director hopes to resolve issues with protesting students

SHILLONG: The Director of North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) on Thursday downplayed the protest of students of the institute demanding better transport facilities, accommodation, hostel facilities or subsidy to compensate their rent.

Addressing a press conference here in Shillong, Director of the institute, Prof (Dr) PK Goswami said that there was no prior and proper intimation of the protest by the students. As far as accommodation is concerned, he clarified that earlier, there was no proposal for construction of hostels under phase I of the project but the institute last year signed an agreement with the National Projects Corporation Limited for the construction of guest house, UG hostel for boys and girls, senior resident hostel and others at an estimated cost of Rs 56.03 crores and the technical bid was just opened few days.

He also expressed confidence that the Administration and the students will resolve all the issues.