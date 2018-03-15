Legal services camp to be held in Selsella

TURA: The District Legal Services Authority in West Garo Hills will be holding a legal services camp at Agipeng Ground in Selsella on March 22 during which various government departments will be putting up stalls for giving awareness about the government welfare schemes and the required procedures for obtaining them.

The camp will begin from 10 A.M. and the concerned authority has asked participants to bring their documents along with them while attending the programme. Residents of villages like Bolsalgre, Domagitok, Simbukol, Mandagre, Wajatagre, Kalchengpara, Singimari, Tokitgre, Damalgre, Agipeng, Haldibari, Rajanggola, Marok, Dodoretgre, Babetapara, Baklagre and other surrounding villages under Selsella Community and Rural Development Block, are being requested to participate in the said legal service camp.

It may be mentioned that awareness camps are being organised by all the State Legal Services Authorities to make people aware about their entitlements and appraise them about the availability of free legal services.

In most of the camps, it has been observed that focus is only on creating awareness and there is a need to effect paradigm shift from awareness to empowerment. To achieve this, the new delivery based model of holding legal services camp is required which would not only make people aware about their entitlement and procedural aspects but also connect them to welfare schemes meant for them.