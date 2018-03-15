KHNAM to field 29 candidates in council election next year

In this connection, the Central Election Committee of KHNAM has called for application from aspiring candidates to contest the Council elections from KHNAM.

Frewelson Marpna, secretary of central election committee, KHNAM said in a press statement that application could be send to Chairman or Secretary of central election committee James Nongneng or Frewelson Marpna respectively, and forms could be taken from the office of the party.

Currently, KHNAM has only one member in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Adelbert Nongrum who was also recently elected as MLA from North Shillong constituency.