Delay dampens official celebration of women’s day

SHILLONG: The celebration of International Women’s Day, 2018 by the District Social Welfare Office, East Khasi turned out to be a damp squib as the organisers did not start the programme at the scheduled time of 9 A.M. at U Soso Tham Auditorium, State Central Library on Thursday. Interestingly, a huge banner hung outside the entrance of the State Central Library showed the timing as 9 am while in the programme schedule, the programme timing was mentioned as 10:45 am- 12 noon. The students, a few staff of the department and press reporters were in for disappointment as it was learnt that the inaugural session will start at 10:45 am. However, the programme started at 11:24 am much to the dismay of the people attending the function.